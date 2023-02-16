I-70 through Glenwood Canyon shut down after semi hauling coffee crashes

DENVER — A semi-tractor trailer hauling coffee cans crashed Wednesday on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, forcing CDOT to close both directions of the highway.

The truck was on the westbound lanes when the crash occurred.

The crash caused the cans of coffee to spill out onto the eastbound lanes below.

No injuries were reported, according to CDOT.

The closure is expected to take several hours.

The alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour.

CDOT recommends using the southern alternate route.

To use the southern alternate route, westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel on US 285 to US 50, and continue west to Grand Junction. Travelers on I-70 can use CO 9 to US 285 south to US 50, or use CO 91 southwest to US 24 to US 50.

Eastbound motorists traveling from the Grand Junction area can use US 50 east to US 285 and continue to Denver and areas nearby.