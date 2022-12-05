Watch Now
Semi driver crashes off southbound I-25 in Castle Rock

Posted at 12:14 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 14:24:37-05

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A semi driver crashed off the road along southbound Interstate 25 near Plum Creek Parkway on Monday morning.

A caller reported the crash at 10:31 a.m., according to Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol.

The driver was transported to Sky Ridge Medical Center for his injuries.

The interstate's two right lanes are closed between Wilcox Street and Plum Creek Parkway, according to Colorado State Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was injured, Lewis said.

A trail that runs along the highway in this area was also closed.

No other details were immediately available.

