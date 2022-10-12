Semi crash, fire closes I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to a semi crash and fire.

Trooper Josh Lewis, public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol, said the crash happened near milemarker 118, which is between the exit for Dotsero and the exit for West Glenwood for Glenwood Canyon.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as of 6 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The call about the crash came in at 5:55 a.m., Lewis said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 12, 7am

Lewis said a semi driver crashed into the median and caught fire. The driver had injuries that were not life-threatening. No other vehicles were involved.

The saddle tanks broke, so CSP called out Hazmat for the spilled fuel.

Lewis said there is no ETA on when the highway will reopen.