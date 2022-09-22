Tanker crash closes I-25 in Thornton

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 25 is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a tanker at 84th Avenue.

The Colorado Department of Transportation first tweeted about the closure shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Adams County Fire Rescue.

We have a serious crash up north that has both sides of I-25 closed. NB closed at 84th, SB closed at 104th. pic.twitter.com/lqkTR28d1w — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) September 22, 2022

The Thornton Police Department warned there would be an extended closure to clean up the chemicals from the crash.

The 84th Avenue overpass was also closed for the cleanup work.

The northbound on-ramp from 84th Avenue to I-25 reopened around 6:10 a.m.

Traffic from northbound I-25 is diverted eastbound toward Grant Street or Washington Street then back up to Thornton Parkway and to I-25, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

This is a breaking story. Tune into Denver7 through the morning for live updates.