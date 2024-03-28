Seeing smoke northeast of Denver? Not to worry, that’s Rocky Mountain Arsenal doing a prescribed burn Thursday

DENVER — If you’re seeing smoke northeast of Denver, don’t be alarmed – it’s a prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge.

Through the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Rocky Mountain Arsenal officials said Wednesday night that refuge officials along with the South Adams County Fire Department, would be conducting prescribed burn operations Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.

Burning was expected to take place along the south boundary of the refuge, Potomac and 56th Ave., officials said.

⚠️ UPDATED NOTICE: Prescribed Fire Activity THURSDAY, MARCH 28, 2024 ⚠️

🔥Firefighters will continue burning Thursday on the #WildlifeRefuge. Smoke will be visible. Please do not report or call 911.

🔥Target Section is shown on the map. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AyzqMTcVtO — Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR (@USFWSRMA_Alert) March 28, 2024

Those seeing smoke in the area were asked not to call 911 to report the smoke.

