Seeing smoke northeast of Denver Friday? It’s the prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal

DENVER — Prescribed burn operations continue Friday at Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge, so if you see smoke northeast of Denver, now you know why.

Through the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Rocky Mountain Arsenal officials said early Friday morning that refuge officials along with the South Adams County Fire Department, would be conducting prescribed burn operations for a second day in a row.

⚠️ UPDATED NOTICE: Prescribed Fire Activity FRIDAY, MARCH 29, 2024 ⚠️

🔥Firefighters will continue burning Friday on the #WildlifeRefuge. Smoke will be visible. Please do not report or call 911.

🔥Target Section is shown in the map. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DcpxaPmqH3 — Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR (@USFWSRMA_Alert) March 29, 2024

The prescribed burn was expected to happen on the northwest side of the refuge. Winds were predicted to be blowing from the northeast, meaning smoke could make its way to Denver Friday.

Those seeing smoke in the area were asked not to call 911 to report the smoke.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 29, 8am