Seeing smoke northeast of Denver Friday? It’s the prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal

Officials ask that you refrain from calling 911 to report the smoke you’ll be seeing throughout the day
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 29, 2024
DENVER — Prescribed burn operations continue Friday at Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge, so if you see smoke northeast of Denver, now you know why.

Through the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Rocky Mountain Arsenal officials said early Friday morning that refuge officials along with the South Adams County Fire Department, would be conducting prescribed burn operations for a second day in a row.

The prescribed burn was expected to happen on the northwest side of the refuge. Winds were predicted to be blowing from the northeast, meaning smoke could make its way to Denver Friday.

Those seeing smoke in the area were asked not to call 911 to report the smoke.

