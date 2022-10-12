Seeing smoke at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge? Here's why

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Through next Friday, you may notice smoke coming from Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) started prescribed burning in the area on Monday. Over a span of two weeks, the FWS plans to burn up to 2,064 acres between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on days when weather permits.

FWS interagency crews, local fire departments and other federal agencies will manage these burns.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Rocky Mountain Arsenal Fall 2022 Prescribed Burn





FWS said these burns will help reinvigorate growth of native vegetation, reduce litter, manage weeds and improve habitat for wildlife. As with all prescribed burns, it will also help reduce the risk of wildfires.

Residents and visitors around the perimeter of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal may see and smell smoke.

The prescribed burn for Tuesday was canceled, but is set to restart on Wednesday, as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.