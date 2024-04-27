Security guard at Denver apartment complex shoots man during altercation

DENVER — A security guard at an apartment complex shot and wounded a man during an altercation at the complex early Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the man, identified as 34-year-old Yousif Ibrahim, was trespassing on the property of the Cortland Alameda Station apartments, 415 S. Cherokee Street, when he was approached by a security guard around 2:30 a.m.

At some point during the confrontation, an altercation broke out and Ibrahim was able to take the security guard’s taser and attempted to use the taser against the security guard, according to Jay Casillas with the Denver Police Department.

Casillas said that is when the security guard drew his firearm and shot Ibrahim. He is expected to survive.

The suspect is being held for investigation of second-degree assault, Casillas said.

No other details were released as the investigation is still ongoing.