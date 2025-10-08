Part of US 550 will close Friday to allow for transport of affordable housing units to Silverton

SILVERTON, Colo. — Part of US 550 in southwest Colorado will temporarily close on Friday so crews can move modular housing units to the Town of Silverton as the town expands its affordable housing opportunities.

The closure for the oversized loads will run on US 550 in both directions between Purgatory Ski Resort and Silverton from 7-9 a.m. and again 3:15-5:15 p.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation

During the closures, large trucks will transport nine newly constructed modular housing units for the new Anvil Townhomes project over Coal Bank Pass and Molas Pass north to Silverton.

The Anvil Townhomes were put together at the Fading West Building Systems factory in Buena Vista, according to a Town of Silverton bulletin. They will be constructed in the Anvil Mountain subdivision, a mixed-income neighborhood in southwest Silverton, the town said. All of the homes are energy efficient and designed to support the local workforce for years.

The nine homes will become available for purchase by income-qualified individuals earning under 80% of the area median income (AMI), between 80-100% AMI and below 140% AMI.

Silverton Housing Authority

The Silverton Housing Authority (SHA) is now accepting applications from people who are interested in buying one of the townhomes. The application period ends Nov. 3.

A random-selection drawing will happen on Dec. 1 to determine which applicants will be offered the chance to purchase one of the homes.

Silverton Housing Authority

This Anvil Townhomes project came out of $1.1 million in grant funding from the state, the Colorado Health Foundation, and donations from San Juan County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Purgatory Resort, and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, the town said.

The transport on US 550 will be rescheduled if weather conditions make moving the units hazardous.