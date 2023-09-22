Search underway for missing Greeley man after truck found at Dunraven Trailhead between Drake and Glen Haven

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A search is underway for a missing Greeley man after his vehicle was found at the Dunraven Trailhead.

Michael Powers, 64, was reported missing to the Weld County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, WCSO requested help from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office after Powers' vehicle was found unoccupied at the trailhead, located at 2105 Dunraven Glade Road, between Drake and Glen Haven.

Larimer County Emergency Services and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the area but did not find Powers, LCSO said. The search was suspended at sundown and will resume Friday.

Investigators are working to narrow down where Powers may have gone due to the number of trails in the area. LCSO said Powers may have been experiencing a "crisis."

Anyone who may have seen Powers or may know his direction of travel is asked to call Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143.