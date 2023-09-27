Search for wanted person in Adams County shuts down nearby vehicle, foot traffic

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A search for a wanted party in Adams County has shut down nearby vehicle and foot traffic.

Deputies and the SWAT Team are in the area of Zuni Street and West 80th Avenue. The sheriff's office said crisis negotiators are attempting a peaceful surrender.

Nearby residents are under a shelter in place. Vehicle and foot traffic are also stopped in the area.

Those nearby are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.