Search for suspects continues 7 years after Park County high school senior's death

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Seven years later, the search continues for suspects connected to the death of Park County high school senior Maggie Long.

Deputies with the Park County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a house fire at 3763 County Road 43 near Bailey around 7 p.m. on December 1, 2017. The 911 caller reported that people were inside the home causing damage.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered the remains of 17-year-old Maggie Long.

Authorities offer $75,000 reward for information in 2017 murder of Maggie Long

According to the sheriff's office, Long came home from Platte Canyon High School to change clothes when she walked in on a burglary in progress. A fight took place between Long and her assailants before the fire started. A January 2019 announcement by several law enforcement agencies said she was burned alive inside her family's home.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the suspects stole a Beretta handgun, an AK-47-style rifle, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a gun safe and jade figurines.

Authorities believe three suspects are responsible for Long's murder. They have not been identified or located.

Officials said the suspects may have been injured in the fire and could have changed their appearances, sold the vehicles involved, and moved away from the area.

The FBI is investigating Long's death as a hate crime.

Seven years later, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Park County officials are asking anyone with information about Long's death to come forward,

"We believe someone knows something that could help solve this case and bring a measure of justice to Maggie's family and the Bailey community," said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw in a statement. "It could take just one person to help our investigation and we are determined to bring a resolution to one of Colorado's most high-profile cold cases."

A $75,000 reward is being offered on behalf of Long's family, the Park County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI Denver Division and CBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maggie Long Task Force tipline at 303-239-4243 or email maggie.long.tips@state.co.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous.