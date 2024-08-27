Search continues for missing man last seen on Friday near Akron

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Colo. — A missing 31-year-old from Akron was last seen leaving his home on Friday and has now been reported missing.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Jared Rozell Shook was last seen Friday morning driving away from his home near Akron in his 2006 Chevy Silverado single-cab pickup. The car's license plate is EJS-Z50.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said it's not clear where he was headed.

Shook is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes, with a light complexion.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-345-2244. No other details are available as of Tuesday afternoon.