Search continues for missing kayaker at Lon Hagler Reservoir

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who went kayaking on Lon Hagler Reservoir on Tuesday has not returned home and authorities are currently searching for him, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The man's family said he appeared to be on the reservoir in the late afternoon. Authorities have focused their search on that area.

The LCSO has asked the community to avoid the area to allow first responders to search for the man.

LCSO Emergency Services, Larimer County Dive Rescue, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and partners are involved in this case, the sheriff's office said.

