Search continues for El Paso County woman missing since Aug. 21

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:31 AM, Sep 15, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is once again asking the public for help locating a 54-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 21.

The sheriff's office said Beth Aper, 54, was last seen at her home along the 39000 block of Shear Road — about 10 miles south of Rush — on Aug. 21, and has not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff's office said she may have left the home in a tan sedan.

She has family in Illinois.

The sheriff's office initially announced she was missing on Aug. 29.

Anybody with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777.

