Search continues for Durango trail runner missing since Oct. 1

LA PLATA, Colo. — Search and rescue personnel are continuing to search for a runner who has been missing for more than two weeks in the area of La Plata Canyon.

On Friday evening, the La Plata County Search and Rescue said David Lunde disappeared on Oct. 1. He was last known to be at Snowslide Campground. He may have been pursuing the below route.

La Plata Search and Rescue

La Plata County Search and Rescue, which is volunteer-led, said they believe he was wearing red shoes and a brown hat. He had two bottles of water with him and a cell phone.

According to a GoFundMe benefiting the search and rescue organization, Lunde had left his home in Durango for a long trail run.

La Plata Search and Rescue

Since his disappearance, authorities have searched for him on foot and from helicopter.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts or this case is asked to contact search and rescue at 970-385-2900 or lpcsar@gmail.com.