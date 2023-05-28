Scooter rider killed in Jefferson County hit-and-run crash

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a person on a scooter was struck and killed in Jefferson County Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on southbound Wadsworth Boulevard, just north of West Coal Mine Avenue.

Troopers said the driver of what is believed to be a Mazda vehicle struck the rider and took off.

After the initial crash, the rider of the scooter was subsequently hit by other passing motorists, according to the CSP.

The victim’s identity has not been released. No other details concerning the suspect vehicle were available.

Troopers are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 303-239-4501 and reference Case #1A231431.