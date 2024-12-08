Watch Now
Scooter accident disrupts RTD’s A Line to DIA

DENVER — RTD A Line service to Denver International Airport has been suspended following an injury accident involving a person on a stand-up scooter early Sunday morning.

Denver police reported the incident at 1:30 a.m. on X. It happened near E. 42 Avenue and N. Clay Street.

Police said the operator of the scooter was seriously injured.

RTD reports on its website that A Line operations are suspended until later today.

The stops affected are:

  • Central Park Station
  • Union Station
  • 38th / Blake Station
  • 40th / Colorado Station

