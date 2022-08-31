Schools placed on secure perimeter after vehicle crashes into house, occupants run towards campuses

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Three schools were placed under a secure perimeter Tuesday afternoon after several people took off following a vehicle crash into a house.

Just before 4 p.m., Greenwood Village police officers were conducting traffic enforcement for Campus Middle School and Cherry Creek High School dismissal in the area of East Chenango Avenue and South Beeler Street when they saw a vehicle speeding down Chenango as students were walking towards the crosswalk.

Officers were heading towards the vehicle when the driver lost control and crashed into a house, according to police. Multiple people got out of the car and took off towards Cherry Creek High School.

Campus Middle School, Belleview Elementary School and Cherry Creek High School were placed under a secure perimeter initially. As police chased the suspects towards the middle school, that campus was placed on lockdown.

Officers apprehended the occupants outside of school buildings, and students were then released.

No one was injured when the vehicle crashed into the house, police said. The investigation is still active. The department did not say if the occupants were arrested.