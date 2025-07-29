Scammers are posting fake QR codes on Denver parking signs; city asks for help

Scammers are placing fake QR codes on parking signs in Denver that send users to international websites instead of the city’s parking app.

The first batch of fake codes appeared in Cherry Creek the first week in July, said Nancy Kuhn, spokeswoman for Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. City workers canvassed the area and scraped off the stickers.

Then, last week, more fake codes appeared along Broadway and Lincoln Street in the Baker and Capitol Hill neighborhoods.

The fake codes are printed on stickers and placed on signs that instruct people how to pay for parking. Once scanned, they take users to a website where they are instructed to enter their personal and credit card information.

