SB I-25 reopens near Loveland after semi crash shuts down interstate

DENVER —The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Loveland reopened after a semi-tractor trailer crash closed both lanes of the interstate for several hours Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just south of the US 34 exit and initially shut down both directions of the interstate. No injuries were reported.

Hazmat crews were on scene assisting in the cleanup. It's not clear what spilled onto the roadway.

At least one northbound lane reopened in the area around 10 a.m. However, the southbound lanes remained closed for several hours as crews worked to remove the crashed semi.