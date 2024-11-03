Save on the slopes: Cost-saving tips to keep in mind before heading to the mountains

DENVER — While some this weekend were enjoying the sunshine and the leaves changing colors, others made the trip to Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort to try to catch the first lift chair. While the ski season is underway and snow is anticipated this week, one expert provided recommendations on how to save on the slopes.

"You've got to start planning, and you've got to start making those purchases immediately," said Sarah Beatty, director of communications for Colorado Ski Country USA. "I would not wait. You don't have that much more time. The resorts are opening week by week, day by day, and as those resorts open, the window for past deals closes."

If there is a specific resort you and your family would like to go to, Beatty suggested checking to see if there are specific deals or if there is the option of a flex ticket. Another recommendation she made is to check out the passes offered through Colorado Ski County USA, which are aimed at helping families ski together at affordable prices.

"We have the Kids' Ski Passport for grades three through six. It gives kids 80 days of skiing, four days at each of 20 resorts for $67, plus, you get two free junior rentals from Christy Sports, which is the presenting sponsor." Beatty said. "So, you can't get a better deal than $67 with a ski package and lift tickets for 80 days on it."

Even though the snowflakes have not started yet, having gear ready before heading out to the mountains can also help save your wallet.

"Check for ski swaps—that is a fabulous place," said Beatty. "Also, Check second-hand stores—honestly, you can get ski gear that's been used, like jackets and pants that have been used three times."

While skiers and snowboarders headed out to the slopes, thousands attended the Summon the Snow event at the REI flagship store in downtown Denver, which generated excitement for the upcoming winter season.

"We all moved here because we love the weather, we love the snow, we love the mountains," said Josh Millward, REI regional manager for local marketing. "So, it's exciting to see 3,000 plus people that come welcome in the winter and super excited for the year to come."

Whether on the slopes or checking out gear, Coloradans were excited about this winter snow season.

"Think of the blessing that it is that we all live here, and within an hour and ten minutes from where we are right now, you could be up skiing mountains that people all over the country and all over the world dream about. That's what we get to do here, that’s our heritage," Beatty said.

As for other opening days, Breckenridge is set to open on November 8, Vail on November 15, and Beaver Creek along with Crested Butte on November 27.