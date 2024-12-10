Santas for seniors: How you can help spread holiday cheer to seniors in Douglas County

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Douglas County nonprofit is asking the community to help support seniors who may be lonely or financially challenged and in need of some holiday cheer.

Spotted in the window of the Aging Resources of Douglas County is a Christmas tree with bulbs that include the names of seniors as well as gift ideas for that person, including clothing sizes and other important information.

"Maybe they had a health change, maybe they’re living alone or pretty socially isolated. There’s a whole bunch of different older adults that are in different walks right now, and just the community support of shopping and bringing them a gift is going to make their Christmas so much brighter" Kelsey Thiessen, director of operations at Aging Resources of Douglas County.

Maggy Wolanske

Home Instead Castle Rock and Aging Resources of Douglas County work together to put on the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

"Each year we're so thankful and grateful for Home Instead for including us in the Be a Santa to a Senior project. And we're a nonprofit that focuses on helping older adults stay independent, so we work together to highlight some older adults that just need some extra cheer and special love around the holidays," Thiessen said.

This year is a big one. Both groups hope the community will lend a helping holiday hand to provide gifts for 135 older adults.

"Along with Home Instead, we’ve identified over 130 older adults. It's quadruple the amount that we've done in past years, and so we're so thankful for this opportunity and we love the community support," Thiessen said.

Maggy Wolanske

Volunteer Katheryn Wille tries to do something special for the community during the holiday season.

"Seniors are one of my favorite groups that I love to work with, and there's just this different level of appreciation when you get to see their smile. And then when you come in with a smile, you just know they're truly grateful to be with you," Wille said.

Wille picked out different items for her senior. She had the opportunity to meet the man behind the name and personally deliver this holiday cheer.

"I've done this before, but I've never been able to deliver the present and see the person's face and to chat about all of the gifts that he opened, and get to meet him and realize we have so many things in common," she said.

Maggy Wolanske

There is still time to be a Santa for a senior. You have until Dec. 16 to pick out a bulb at the following locations:

