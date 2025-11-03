Santa Fe Drive will shut down both ways in Denver’s Baker neighborhood all of next week, DOTI says

DENVER — Denverites who commute along Santa Fe Drive in the Baker neighborhood will need to find alternate routes to get to where they’re going, as railroad work will shut a section of the roadway all of next week.

That’s according to officials from Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), who said Monday that the Burlington Northern and Sante Fe Railway (BNSF) requested the full closure of Santa Fe Drive at W. Cedar Avenue to replace railroad tracks just north of Alameda Avenue.

The closure is expected to last all week long., starting at 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

“DOTI is urging travelers to choose an alternate route next week to avoid the northbound Santa Fe and Alameda Avenue intersection,” officials said.

People who travel along that stretch of the road will be allowed to turn east and west onto Alameda Avenue if coming from the north. The official detour around the closure will take people west on Alameda Avenue to Federal Boulevard, officials said.

Traffic will be allowed to continue on Santa Fe north of Alameda until they encounter the full closure at Cedar Ave, where their only options are then to head north onto Interstate 25 or turn around and head south on Kalamath Drive.

DOTI officials also said drivers on I-25 may also want to consider using an exit other than Alameda Avenue the week of November 10 to avoid congestion and delays in reaching their destinations.