Santa Cops of Larimer County will be forced to shut down without a Christmas miracle

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Santa Cops of Larimer County has served the community for 35 years, but the nonprofit organization will have to close on August 31 if they do not find a new operating space.

The volunteer group is comprised of law enforcement members from different agencies in the area. They spend most years conducting fundraisers and collecting gifts, which are distributed to 2,000 to 3,000 children each Christmas.

“There's a need. And I think anytime a child goes without a gift, that's a problem," said Fort Collins Police Services Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky. “Unfortunately on August 31, if we don't have a place to call our own, we are going to dissolve Santa Cops this year."

Volesky said due to a handful of circumstances, the organization does not have the generous donors they once did.

“We don't have the money — the revenue to pay for a big lease — but we certainly can pay insurance and utilities and take really good care of the place. We would not trash anybody's place if they let us stay there. We'd be great tenants," Volesky said with a smile. “We really are hopeful that there's someone listening that is able to help us.”

She said they need roughly 5,000 to 6,000 square-feet of space in Larimer County to store and wrap toys before they are delivered to the families before Christmas.

“We've kind of been in limbo for the last couple of years. We were fortunate enough to have a space for about 10 years, and then that facility sold," said Lindsay Panyko, vice president of Santa Cops of Larimer County. “Last year, we were in a very similar space, and we were lucky enough to have a space donated for last year. It's not sustainable to move in and out of somewhere every year. We're a volunteer-based organization. We all work full-time jobs in law enforcement. And we just don't have the manpower to store everything and put it back out every single year.”

Panyko said it would be heartbreaking if the organization had to dissolve.

"It's super frustrating. It's super defeating knowing that there are so many spaces within Larimer County, and we haven't found a space yet," said Panyko. “Come talk to us. We would love to share our stories, our experiences, pictures, videos of what the kids' faces look like when they get the gifts. Come meet the officers and see the positive impact that they can have on these kids. And just give us a chance to continue to give those kids a Christmas.”

If the nonprofit does not find a new space, the gifts that are in the temporary space will be distributed to other organizations that serve children in Larimer County.

To help Santa Cops of Larimer County find a new space, call them at (970)-632-1444 or e-mail info@SantaCopsLarimerCounty.org.