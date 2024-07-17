Sam Caudill State Wildlife Area near Glenwood Springs to close for improvement projects

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that the Sam Caudill State Wildlife Area (SWA) near Glenwood Springs will close beginning in August for multiple improvement projects.

CPW said the park will be closed to the public beginning Aug. 8, 2024, and is anticipated to reopen in March 2025.

Improvements to the SWA will include a new boat ramp, staging area, and entrance that provides one-way directional access.

“We want to thank our sportsperson's community for the patience as we work on these much-needed improvements,” said Darren Chacon, Glenwood Springs assistant area wildlife manager, in a statement. “The improvements will not only improve access and improve the experience of our sportspersons, but they will also add much-needed safety improvements as well.”

CPW said vessels can still be launched from the Bob Terrell State Wildlife Area boat ramp near Carbondale. However, because the boat ramp at Sam Caudill SWA is closed, boaters will need to plan extra travel time to reach the next available boat ramp in Glenwood Springs.

Sam Caudill State Wildlife Area is located beneath the old Westbank bridge at the intersection of County Road 154 and 109.