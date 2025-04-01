Salida man arrested after deputy attacked responding to call

SALIDA, Colo. — A Salida man was arrested last week after attacking a deputy with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Cory Pottebaum, 46, is facing multiple charges in connection with the March 26 incident, including second-degree assault on a police officer and criminal attempt to disarm a police officer.
The attack happened after deputies responded to a domestic assault report. Pottebaum allegedly threatened to kill officers if they arrived.
Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said a deputy was confronted aggressively by Pottebaum, leading to a physical struggle where Pottebaum allegedly attempted to choke the deputy and grab his firearm.
Additional officers arrived and subdued Pottebaum.
A female victim and the deputy sustained minor injuries.
Pottebaum is facing additional charges of domestic assault and child abuse and is being held without bond.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.