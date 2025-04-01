Watch Now
Salida man arrested after deputy attacked responding to call

SALIDA, Colo. — A Salida man was arrested last week after attacking a deputy with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Cory Pottebaum, 46, is facing multiple charges in connection with the March 26 incident, including second-degree assault on a police officer and criminal attempt to disarm a police officer.

The attack happened after deputies responded to a domestic assault report. Pottebaum allegedly threatened to kill officers if they arrived.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said a deputy was confronted aggressively by Pottebaum, leading to a physical struggle where Pottebaum allegedly attempted to choke the deputy and grab his firearm.

Additional officers arrived and subdued Pottebaum.

A female victim and the deputy sustained minor injuries.

Pottebaum is facing additional charges of domestic assault and child abuse and is being held without bond.

