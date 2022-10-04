Safehouse Denver shares resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DENVER — October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Shannon Bolts is the chief development officer with Safe House Denver, which helps abuse survivors. Bolt said domestic violence is often seen as an issue that's shrouded in myth and misunderstanding.

This month provides a great opportunity to talk with the community about the facts.

Statistically speaking, one in three women will experience domestic violence at some point in her lifetime. One in four men and one in two transgender or non-binary people will experience some form of domestic violence.

Safehouse Denver shares options for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Safehouse Denver has been around since 1977. They provide everything from safe emergency shelter for those who are needing to escape to non-residential counseling and advocacy for folks who might have a safe place to stay, but are still looking for that support that will help them leave their relationship.

Safehouse Denver also has a 24-hour crisis and information line, and extended-stay housing for those who maybe aren't in immediate crisis, but are still saving up money for first month's rent or are waiting on a list for another housing resource. They can stay within the safe services, and then move on to their next step and housing, Bolts said.

Unfortunately, Denver is seeing some concerning trends lately. The pandemic really affected survivors of domestic violence.

This issue is all about isolation and power and control. And so when we were in lockdown and weren't able to go out to work or out to school, the level of intensity and trauma in these cases of domestic violence skyrocketed, Bolts said.

While that level of isolation has sort of tapered off, folks are getting out again — going to work and school — and the city is seeing the same high levels of trauma and the same high levels of intensity, Bolts said.

Denver is seeing more incidents of domestic violence cases, reported year over year. It's up 14% already this year over 2021, Bolts said.

Safehouse Denver is hosting its Hope Gala fundraiser on Oct. 15 at the Ritz Carlton Denver at 5:30 p.m. It's a way to celebrate survivors and celebrate the bravery that it takes to step away from such an isolating and difficult relationship. Anyone who needs services or is looking for help can call the 24-hour crisis and information line at 303-318-9989 or go to the website https://safehouse-denver.org/.