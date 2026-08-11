DENVER — The Colorado Attorney General’s office released the final Safe2Tell report for the 2025-2026 school year, highlighting students' concerns heading into the new school year.

Safe2Tell is a 24/7 confidential reporting system that allows students and school community members to report safety issues.

Denver7 anchor Micah Smith breaks down the report in the video below:

Safe2Tell July report reveals mental health is a top concern for Colorado students

The July 2026 Safe2Tell report found the system received 591 reports in July, bringing the total number of reports for the school year to 29,302.

The report found the most frequently reported concerns were mental health (19.1%), school safety (13.5%), abuse and exploitation (13.2%), and bullying (8.3%).

The report also found false reports remained historically low at 1.8%.

"As we close the 2025–2026 reporting year, July's report reflects the continued trust Colorado communities place in Safe2Tell, even during summer break," Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. "Throughout the year, thousands of reports helped schools, law enforcement, and local partners respond to concerns and support young people. The Annual Report this fall will provide a comprehensive analysis of those trends, but one thing remains clear: speaking up continues to make a difference."

The news release also stated one report came from a person who said a student was experiencing suicidal ideation, self-harming, dealing with mental health issues, and using substances.

A suicide assessment was completed, and law enforcement created a safety plan with the parents of the student.

A full breakdown of this month’s data is available here.

