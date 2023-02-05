'Russia' chants lobbed at Ukrainian basketball player from Utah State during game at CSU arena

DENVER — Colorado State University apologized to a Utah State basketball player of Ukrainian descent after some fans were heard chanting “Russia” during a game between the Aggies and the Rams at Moby Arena Saturday night.

Utah State’s Max Shulga is from Kyiv and was shooting free throws at Saturday's game in Fort Collins.

The chanting could be heard during the game’s broadcast coming from the student section in the last 40 seconds of the game.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

In a statement posted to Twitter, CSU’s athletics department said the chant was a “violation” of the Mountain West conference's sportsmanship policy and unacceptable at CSU:

“On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Shulga also released a statement saying he accepts CSU's apology, and gave his take on the incident:

“First, I would like to thank the Colorado State administration and Coach Medved for their immediate support and understanding following the disappointing events during last night’s game.

This has been an extremely difficult and challenging year with my family and loved ones so far away and living in constant danger. I pray daily for the conflict to come to a close and for peace to be restored for my people in Ukraine.

As for the chants last night, while extremely upsetting in the moment, I also know how emotions can run high during competition and people can do and say things they do not really mean. Colorado State and its fans have apologized and I accept and appreciate the apology.

I hope you will all join me in praying for peace in Ukraine.

Go Aggies!”

The Aggies ended up beating the Rams 88 to 79, with Shulga having nine points, three rebounds, and six assists.

KSTU's Stephen Romney contributed to this report