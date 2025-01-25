Ruby Hill Park rail yard prepares for skiers and snowboarders alike for the 2025 season

DENVER — The snow cat is back at Ruby Hill Park in Denver. The ski and snowboarding hill will be opening up this coming Sunday for the 19th straight year.

This is a collaborative effort from Denver Parks & Rec and Winter Park Resort. Starting Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, it will be open daily and it’s all free of charge.

"We have a lot of folks that have started here and then gone on and taken their passion up into the mountains," said Winter Park Resort Director of Mountain Operations, Bob Holme.

Richard Butler

This year, the rail yard has newly designed rails, boxes, and configurations to make things more accessible for all skill levels.

Starting Friday, Jan. 31, Denver Parks & Rec will be offering free rental equipment like snowboards, snow tubes, helmets, and boots. This initiative is to make winter sports accessible for everyone in our community.

"Three days a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We have free rentals with snowboard gear from Burton snowboards. So literally, you can bring out the crew with a parent or guardian and sign up and get a free snowboard and come out and learn," Holme added.

The rail yard will be open from dawn until 9 p.m. every day until the snow melts and weather no longer allows them to operate. There will also be lights at the park to allow it to stay open later. Again, everyone is welcome.