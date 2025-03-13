RTD, police union sign new collective bargaining agreement, increasing wages for officers

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #72 signed a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) on Wednesday.

As part of the CBA, the salary for RTD police officers will increase. RTD officials said the starting salary for an academy recruit will go from $68,213 to roughly $71,000.

"Police work can be stressful, and this agreement will allow our members to focus more on their duties without the added worry of pay and benefits. They will have peace of mind knowing that they are well supported by the CBA, ensuring their needs are met, allowing them to serve with confidence," said RTD Officer and K9 Handler Corey Averill, who represented the police union during negotiations with RTD.

Debra Johnson, general manager and CEO for RTD, said the agency has an estimated 100 Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified officers. Their goal is to have 150 RTD police officers by the end of 2025.

"It basically ensures that we have competitive market wages for our police officers," said Johnson.



RTD covers 2,342 square miles that span across eight counties.

"We are growing so we can handle the vast amount of space that we cover," said Averill. "I just ask to be patient as we grow. Obviously, [there are] going to be some growing pains, but we are trending in the right direction."

The RTD Police Department is currently operating without a permanent police chief. A spokesperson said RTD expects to have a selected candidate by the second quarter of 2025.