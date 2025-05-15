RTD initiative aims to reduce parking lot theft with 'report cards'

DENVER — For commuters who have parked in a Regional Transportation District (RTD) lot over the past two years, finding a "theft reduction report card" on their windshield might not be an uncommon experience.

Denver7 first discovered the "report card" initiative after a viewer sent us an email with his "theft reduction report card" left on his vehicle. The viewer passed the inspection but wasn't sure if it was a scam or real. As we found out, the report cards are legit.

This initiative, designed to combat vehicle break-ins and theft, serves as a reminder and educational tool for RTD riders.

The report cards provide essential advice for securing vehicles, urging drivers to lock their doors, roll up their windows, and hide valuables from plain sight.

"Break-ins happen occasionally, not as often as you would think, but we want to remind customers that staying aware is important," said Patrol Officer Leon Duran of the RTD Transit Police.

RTD

Every car parked in RTD lots receives a grade, whether it passes or fails the inspection. Duran said the initiative is not intended to shame drivers but to empower them to take proactive steps to safeguard their belongings.

Police recruits, who are waiting to head to the police academy, are tasked with leaving these report cards on parked vehicles in high-traffic areas. The parking lot selection is done randomly, but the team attempts to inspect every car in that particular lot.

RTD rider Dagoberto Grijalva-Flores, who has used RTD trains for five years, shared his experience with receiving report cards.

"I usually passed. Just one time I failed, but no big deal. I failed because I left an empty shopping bag," he said. "Criminals aren't going to think, 'Is it empty?' They just see dollar signs."

The theft reduction initiative comes as break-ins at RTD parking lots have frustrated many commuters, prompting concerns that have made their way to Denver7. Reports of cars being broken into, sometimes while parked under surveillance cameras, have drawn attention to the ongoing issue of vehicle theft.

While RTD continues to partner with other law enforcement agencies for additional patrols and has installed high-definition cameras in various lots, the report card initiative seeks to engage riders in the conversation about vehicle security actively.

Riders are encouraged to remain vigilant and reach out if they have concerns about theft or suspicious activity in the parking lots.