RTD considering raising A-Line airport fare up to $14

RTD could soon make your trip to Denver International Airport (DIA) more expensive.

The agency is considering raising its airport fare from $10 to up to $14 as it looks for more revenue amid budget concerns.

Watch the full story in the video below

RTD considers raising A-line airport fares up to $14

Tuesday night, a RTD committee voted 4 to 2 to move forward with a study examining the proposal.

Some board members and riders said the increase could make public transportation less affordable.

“It's a lot for the trip. We have to take two or three connecting things to even take the A-line. Then we'd have to consider and weigh if it's going to be worth the money. Right now, it's convenient and financially responsible for us to do so, but maybe not if the price increases,” RTD rider Margarita Lopez said.

Denver7 RTD rider Margarita Lopez

RTD staff said airport fares account for about 25% of its total fare revenue, about $15 million.

Staff estimates raising the fare could add another $2 million to $6 million every year. According to RTD staff, there were around 1.48 million airport passes sold in 2025.

During RTD’s committee meeting, executive manager Jack Kroll said the demand is expected to stay constant despite shifts in price.

“Folks that are traveling to the airport are probably going to be traveling to the airport regardless of the fare RTD charges on that route. Raising or lowering it does not necessarily have an impact on ridership,” Kroll said.

Denver7 Cost breakdown from downtown Denver to DIA

The A-line could jump from $10 to $14 for a day pass. As of Tuesday morning, an Uber costs $45. To park your car at the airport in the economy lot it will cost you $20 per day.

According to a RTD staff report, monthly pass prices may also be affected, including EcoPass programs used by more than eight thousand airport employees.

District A director Chris Nicholson voiced his opinion about wanting to include the possibility of RTD offering a group discount to make the fare competitive with rideshare apps.

“While it may be a reasonable thing to take RTD to the airport as a single person, if the other option is going with three or four friends in a car, even an Uber is going to be cheaper,” Nicholson said.

The full RTD board will vote on the study December 1. If approved, RTD will review the impact on riders before deciding whether to raise fares.

Any increase wouldn’t take effect until May or June of next year.