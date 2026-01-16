RTD bracing for anti-Trump protests, Bills vs. Broncos playoff game Saturday in Denver

DENVER — Regional Transportation District (RTD) officials are bracing for large crowds as several events take over downtown Denver this Saturday.

Ahead of the Bills vs. Broncos playoff rematch at Empower Field, hundreds of demonstrators are expected at a “One Year is Enough!” demonstration organized by the Denver Coalition Against Trump (DENCAT). Protesters are expected to gather at the Colorado State Capitol starting at noon through at least 3 p.m.

RTD officials said the agency is already “taking steps to prepare for an expected presence of demonstrators Saturday in downtown Denver” and has several contingency plans that can be readily implemented “if an external event disrupts fixed-route bus and rail services.”

Overlapping Saturday’s protest is the Bills vs. Broncos AFC divisional round game, which will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Traffic isn’t expected to slow down into the night, however, as the Denver Nuggets take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. inside Ball Arena.

RTD officials said in a news release Friday staff has been in contact with the Denver Police Department (DPD) to “receive updates and risk assessments. RTD’s own police department will also increase patrols and officer presence to “support the personal safety and security of customers and employees,” a spokesperson.

“While RTD is focused on being prepared for the demonstrators with a potential to disrupt services, it can be difficult to predict crowd actions in the moment,” the spokesperson said in the news release. Staff will “actively monitor events in real time to support public safety and, to the greatest extent possible, minimize service disruptions.”

Saturday’s demonstrations could impact 23 RTD bus routes, including 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 32, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52, 83L, 120X, ART, FF and FREE, RTD officials said. Rail lines with possible detours or disruptions include D, E, H, L and W.