RTD adding railcars to several lines ahead of exceptionally busy weekend in Downtown Denver

It is going to be an exceptionally busy weekend in Downtown Denver starting Saturday.

At noon, Denver Summit FC is kicking off its first-ever home game at Empower Field at Mile High.

On Friday, the club told Denver7 is has sold 60,000 tickets, an NWSL league record.

Then, at 1:15 p.m., a No Kings demonstration protesting the Trump Administration will begin at the State Capitol. Organizers said they are expecting up to 70,000 people at the three-mile marche through downtown Denver. Other protests are expected across the state and country.

To prepare for the extra crowds, RTD said it is adding extra cars to its D, E and W lines that service Empower Field.

“Whether it's fee closures or whether there are delays or other service disruptions, customers should prepare for extra people,” RTD spokesperson Marta Sipeki said.

Businesses like Stoney’s Pub and Grill, located less than three blocks from the Capitol, are also getting ready for the increase.

“I just actually sent out a message to all my staff, letting them know about the protest,” said General Manager Dana Mantz. “I moved up a lot of their end times, just so that we're ready for everyone. I said leave extra time because parking and traffic is going to be horrendous.”

During the last No Kings protest in October, 45,000 people flocked to downtown Denver.

On top of all that is the March Madness Elite Eight, which kicks off Saturday afternoon, and Mantz is ready for an all-hands-on-deck situation.

“Last year during March Madness week, there was also a protest, and we got hit [with people] before and after,” Mantz said.

No Kings organizers did not provide the exact protest route.

Denver7 also reached out to Denver Police. A spokesperson said there will be rolling road closures, but declined to say where citing safety reasons.

