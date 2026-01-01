RTD Access-On-Demand program now requires fare for riders with disabilities after court ruling

Starting Thursday, RTD riders with disabilities will have to pay for the agency's Access-On-Demand program.

The program used to give people with disabilities free rides through rideshare and taxis.

After a legal battle, a judge ruled in RTD's favor, allowing the changes to move forward.

Jim Craighead called Denver7 to voice his frustration when he heard the news.

He's one of nearly 3,400 paratransit customers who use the Access-On-Demand program and will now pay a $4.50 base fare per trip, where there was previously no base fare.

“A lot of people don't have oodles of money. They're not walking around with 4.50 every time you take. I think RTD should reconsider,” said Jim Craighead, RTD rider.

RTD is also reducing the amount it subsidizes per ride from $25 to $20. One thing staying the same is that riders can still take up to 60 trips per month.

RTD says the changes are meant to help keep it running as costs continue to rise.

The transit agency says it is pleased the court agreed the changes do not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, adding in part:

“As a steward of public funds, RTD remains committed to making fiscally responsible decisions,” said General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson.

Denver7 spoke with a plaintiff of the lawsuit who uses this program.

“They're devastated, and it's going to change their ability to go to work and to live a good life, a good quality of life, like anybody else,” said Dr. Claudia Folska, blind RTD rider.

Lone Tree does offer free rides to people with disabilities as well as Douglas County itself.