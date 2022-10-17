Ron Thomas approved by council as next Denver Police Department chief

DENVER — The Denver City Council approved the appointment of Ron Thomas as the new Denver Police Department chief at Monday’s meeting about a month and a half after the former chief announced his retirement.

Thomas, who has been acting chief since Paul Pazen announced Aug. 31 he would retire effective Oct. 15, had been the DPD division chief of patrol before he was acting chief.

Thomas has worked for the Denver Police Department since 1989 after serving as a cadet with the Department of Safety. He worked his way up through the department working in most of its divisions, including commanding districts 2 and 5, as well as the DPD Internal Affairs Division.

When Mayor Michael Hancock nominated him as his next chief, he called Thomas a well-respected, homegrown officer who has close ties with the community. Hancock is term-limited next summer, and it’s unclear how long Thomas will serve as the chief after a new mayor takes office.

Denver mayor introduces Ron Thomas as acting police chief

“I am incredibly honored to serve this great city as Chief of Police and am grateful to my family, as well as the many mentors and colleagues who have contributed to my successes over the past three decades,” Thomas said in a statement. “I believe this achievement is a testament to my commitment to and focus on those I serve. I look forward to meeting the many challenges ahead, to include decreasing crime and increasing community trust.”

The mayor is hoping to hire 188 DPD recruits next year, according to his budget proposal, and the department is still working on its image within the community, especially after the city was ordered to pay $14 million to residents injured in the 2020 George Floyd protests. The city council on Monday also approved another $350,000 payout stemming from the protests.

Additionally, a DPD sergeant filed a Title VII complaint against the department in September alleging she was punished and retaliated against for raising concerns about gender and racial discrimination.

The city said in a news release Thomas’s top priority will be to reduce and prevent crime. The city says the department is directing more officers to respond to calls for service but also looking at alternate responses in certain cases.

Thomas is set to be sworn in Tuesday at the City and County Building at 11:30 a.m.