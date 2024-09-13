Rocky Mountain Showdown: CU grad Lisa Hidalgo & CSU grad Russell Haythorn walk down memory lane ahead of game

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — So, my colleague Lisa Hidalgo (yes, Denver7's beloved weatherperson) went to CU. And I went to CSU.

We graduated around the same time years ago — like, turn-of-the-century years ago — and every year when the Rocky Mountain Showdown rolls around, we can’t even look at each other in the hallway. She once tried to trip me as I was passing by her. In retaliation, I stole her fresh cup of coffee one morning and poured it down the drain.

OK, OK. I’m kidding. We are rivals, but we’re more like friends. It’s one of those friendly office rivalries. And, let's be honest, it's a rivalry that hasn't exactly been competitive on either side recently. Both teams have been mediocre at best for years now.

Nevertheless, this week, Lisa and I took a tour of Fort Collins, hitting some of the coolest new spots in town and some of the mainstays that were in business way back when I was in college.

We started in Old Town and did a little shopping at Bandwagon Retro Sports Apparel. As one shopper told us, “You will find some gems here you can’t possibly find anywhere else.” He wasn't wrong. The place has the some of the coolest vintage T-shirts you've ever seen.

We then went to the Elizabeth Hotel where the cocktails, food and ambiance really do transcend the ordinary.

After that, we were off to the Ramskeller Pub and Grub on the CSU campus, which was packed by noon on Wednesday.

“Yeah, this is the place for students to come and unwind, grab a drink and catch a game,” said Pete Andrews, who has been the general manager for 13 years now. “We are the closest place to Canvas Stadium to grab a drink on game day, with the exception of tailgate parties.”

We ended our tour of Fort Collins on beautiful Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The stadium is CSU’s crown jewel, if you ask me. I’m still amazed at the fact that there is now an on-campus stadium.

We made our predictions and signed off, excited for the possibility of what could be this Saturday; hopeful it turns out to be a rivalry game similar to last year's epic double-OT thriller at Folsom Field in Boulder.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown dates all the way back to 1893 and the winner receives the coveted Centennial Cup. Is it coveted? I’m not sure but winning is better than losing.

As for the overall rivalry, the two teams have met 93 times. Some years they didn’t play each other. The Buffs lead the series 68-22 with two ties. The Buffs are also riding a 6-game winning streak into Saturday’s showdown.

What do you think will happen? Write in your prediction to newstips@denver7.com.

Lisa Hidalgo’s prediction: Buffaloes 42, Rams 21.

Russell Haythorn’s prediction: Rams 38, Buffaloes 34.