ESTES PARK, Colo. — Artists of all creative disciplines are invited to apply to Rocky Mountain National Park’s Artist-In-Residence program, which is returning this summer after a years-long pause.

Since the start of this program in 1984, more than 200 artists have taken part, including painters, authors, poets, musicians and more. Rocky, partnering with Rocky Mountain Conservancy, was one of the first national park sites to offer this opportunity.

The summer of 2023 will mark the first time the Artist-In-Residence program has returned since it was put on pause after the summer of 2017.

The selected artists will stay at the historic William Allen White cabin, located near the Moraine Park Visitor Center, which was the summer retreat of William Allen White, a journalist and the editor of the Emporia Gazette in Kansas. He used the cabin from 1912 through 1943.

There, the artists will have time to let inspiration from Rocky lead them in their artistic endeavors and will also provide at least two programs for the public during their stay. At the end of the program in mid-September, they will donate a finished piece of work that represents their stay to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

Applications for the 2024 program are currently open and will close on Feb. 9. All artists must submit their resume, summary of creative works, statement of purpose, public program concept and samples of their recent work.

A panel of artists along with park staff will judge the selection pool, selecting five to six artists, who will then have the choice of a two- or three-week residency from mid-June to mid-September 2024.

