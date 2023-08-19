Rockslide closes EB I-70 through DeBeque Canyon in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A rockslide Friday night has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in DeBeque Canyon in Mesa County. Westbound traffic appears to be down to one lane in the area.

The slide took place at Mile Point 43 sometime between 9 and 10 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said crews have been working on clearing the slide since it was first reported. The slide includes more than one boulder.

No vehicles were damaged in the during the rockfall.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto the DeBeque cutoff, which will route travelers off I-70 at exit 49 onto Colorado Highway 65 and then onto 45 ½ Road.

There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.