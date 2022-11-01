Rockfall mitigation work planed for early November along I-70 near Georgetown

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Drivers who travel past Georgetown on Interstate 70 early this month should prepare for periodic stops due to planned rockfall maintenance work.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said its crews will start this work on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., which will impact all lanes of traffic, and again between Nov. 8-10, though this will only impact westbound drivers.

CDOT explained that crews on Tuesday will make repairs to the rockfall fencing, which requires the help of a helicopter to move equipment over the interstate.

The stops on Tuesday will last about 20 minutes. Then, the line of traffic will be released before the process begins again. CDOT said drivers should expect delays to last 30 to 40 minutes, and can avoid the whole jam by traveling through the corridor before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m.

In addition, rock scaling operations will begin Nov. 8 for two days, depending on the weather, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will only impact drivers heading westbound. During these days, crews will work to remove rocks and prevent a future rockfall.

CDOT explained that these projects must be done in daylight so crews can clearly see what they're working on and clear any debris that falls onto the road.

Check COtrip.org for the latest on highway conditions and traffic.