Rising costs force more dog surrenders to Dumb Friends League

DENVER — As inflation continues to hit families in Colorado, more are facing the heartbreaking decision of surrendering their four-legged family members at local animal shelters.

The number of dogs waiting to be adopted at the Dumb Friends League is up about 42% from this time in 2019, and their shelters are now averaging 60 dogs surrendered each day, far out-pacing the number of daily adoptions.

“We have had to limit the amount of dogs that we can take in daily, just because we’re close to hitting our max capacity,” said Mallory Harris, population manager at the Dumb Friends League.

Rising costs are hitting pet parents particularly hard. While year over year inflation in September for all items was 8.2% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, pet food in particular was up 14%. A recent study from Forbes found that 42% of pet owners can’t cover a surprise vet bill amid inflation.

“Relinquishing their pet is the hardest choice that they have to make, and it’s clear and written all over their faces — the sadness and the loss they’re experiencing,” Harris said of the owners who have been coming in to surrender a dog they can no longer afford. “What I have said, and will always say, is that they’re making the right decision. What they’re experiencing is really hard, and that is 100 percent what we’re here for.”

Harris said increasing rent and “pet rent," along with higher costs for other daily needs, have been blamed by many owners as they come in to surrender their pets.

In order to get more of the dogs they now have adopted to new families, the Dumb Friends League is offering a “Name Your Price” promotion, in which prospective adoptive owners can pay whatever they feel they can afford for any dog one year or older.

“We’re hoping that by allowing patrons to be able to name their price, they can use those funds that they would normally spend on the adoption fee for good pet supplies, or pet rent, or anything like that,” Harris explained.

You can see all current available animals for adoption on the Dumb Friends League website, as well as connect to resources for behavior and financial assistance.