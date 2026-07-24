Reverse Goldilocks: 2 bear cubs break into Roxborough home through open window

DENVER — Once upon a time, there were two bear cubs who got themselves into a whole heap of trouble in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Thursday about the seemingly reverse Goldilocks situation playing out inside a Roxborough home.

Deputies responding to the not-so-typical break-in call arrived on scene to find the two unwelcome guests making a bear of a mess.

While Goldilocks got into the three bears’ cottage by simply opening an unlocked door, the two cubs in our story gained access to the home through an open window, the sheriff’s office said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were called to handle the two criminal cubs and helped guide them safely back outside, the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Once outside, the two cubs wandered off, and officials said no injuries were reported.

To give them a better chance of living happily ever after, the sheriff’s office reminded folks in bear country to be more aware and to take the following precautions:

