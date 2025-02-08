Retrial of former Clear Creek County deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass begins

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — The retrial of a former Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy involved in the 2022 death of Christian Glass got underway Friday.

Former deputy Andrew Buen is on trial for second-degree murder for fatally shooting Glass, 22, who called 911 after his vehicle got stuck on a dirt road near Silver Plume.

Opening arguments began in a Clear Creek County courtroom Friday afternoon.

Buen’s second hearing comes after a jury deadlocked on second-degree murder and official misconduct charges during the April 2024 trial that concluded with only a reckless endangerment conviction for the former deputy.

Seven other officers have been charged with failing to intervene in the June 10, 2022, standoff that led to Buen firing five shots at Glass while the 22-year-old was still inside his car.

According to a grand jury indictment, Glass was experiencing a mental health crisis when he called 911 for help after getting his Honda Pilot stuck. Glass, who was holding a knife, was shot after he refused to get out of the car when ordered by arriving officers, and non-lethal attempts failed to get him to comply, court documents state.

During Friday’s hearing, Buen’s defense team told the jury that the former deputy fired his weapon because he “honestly believed the safety of another person was in danger.” They claim Glass had intended “to make good on his threat to kill everyone on scene.”

Prosecutors argued that Buen needlessly escalated the situation, and Glass did not pose a danger and was not suspected of committing any crimes. The grand jury found that at no point was the other officer in “imminent danger of being stabbed by Mr. Glass.”

The incident garnered national attention, sparked outrage and resulted in a record-setting $19 million settlement paid to Glass’s family.

The trial resumes Monday morning.