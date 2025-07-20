Retired teacher takes on 567-mile Colorado Trail for youth mental health

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — When Clint Hedges retired from his career as a math teacher at Clear Creek High School two years ago, he knew many of his students were still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's still this uncertainty and instability, and it’s concerning that it's not being filled in,” Hedges said.

He noticed in his math classes that some students no longer seemed to have the stamina to work through a problem. He realized that many challenges in life require perseverance.

So Hedges decided to take on a challenge bigger than any math problem: to hike the entire Colorado Trail, a 567-mile route from Jefferson County to Durango, encompassing eight mountain ranges and six wilderness areas.

ColoradoTrail.org

He hopes to use the hike to raise awareness and funds for his school community.

"There are definitely limited resources in this county and in a lot of rural communities," Hedges said.

Hedges started training in February and has meticulously planned his hike, even weighing every item in his pack to minimize excess weight.

“You want to cut as much weight as you can because you have over 80,000 feet of elevation gain during the course of the hike,” he said.

Hedges launched a GoFundMe page to support his goal of opening a coffee shop in Idaho Springs. He envisions the shop as a community hub where young people can work and connect with others of all ages. Revenue from the shop will support community outreach and mental health initiatives.

Clint Hedges

While his ambitious undertaking is a personal journey, Hedges also hopes it inspires others.

“It’s not just about me finishing it,” he said. “It’s about being able to share that experience and help a young person or anybody to take that and say, you know what? I can do that.”