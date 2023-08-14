Resurfacing project underway for eastbound I-70 after Eisenhower Tunnel

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A resurfacing project is underway to fix the rutting and pothole issues in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 from the Eisenhower Tunnel to Georgetown.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said this project includes 13 miles of roadway, stretching from the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel at milepoint 215.7 to the Georgetown on-ramp at milepoint 228.35. It also includes a half-mile section of eastbound I-70 at the US 40 Empire Junction, which is at exit 232.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Crews will also replace damaged guardrails with safer ones.

The repaving work started on Sunday evening.

Moving forward, CDOT said drivers should expect weekday overnight single-lane closures in the eastbound lanes from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. This may result in delays up to 30 minutes. This project will continue Sunday evenings (starting at 9 p.m.) through Friday mornings as weather permits. All lanes will stay open on weekends and holidays. Occasionally, crews may have to close a ramp overnight. The speed limit in this work zone is 55 mph.

CDOT said the project's focus is to mill and pave this stretch of the interstate ahead of winter weather. The expected completion date for the entire project is sometime next summer or fall, according to CDOT's website.

Multiple roads were significantly damaged during Colorado's heavy snow season last winter. CDOT announced in May that it would dedicate $25 million to repairing 12 heavily used roads.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 14, 8am

About $17.6 million will go to two emergency projects and $7.4 million will be managed by CDOT's Division of Maintenance and Operations to reimburse local maintenance teams, CDOT said.

One of the emergency projects was this stretch of eastbound I-70. The other was US 40 on the north side of Berthoud Pass — major paving operations started there in early August.

To learn more about the resurfacing project along eastbound I-70, call 303-325-3261 ext. 9054 or email i70eastboundresurfacing@gmail.com.