Resources for 'aging in place' Coloradans

As a large portion of Colorado’s population reaches the age of 60, many Colorado families are searching for resources to help their loved ones or themselves remain in their homes and communities as their physical and emotional needs change.

On a recent episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith, community groups discussed the impact this is having on a lot of industries in Colorado, from healthcare to housing.

“As you get older, your accessibility needs change, right? You go from a cane to a walker, a walker to a wheelchair. Stairs (and) multi-level homes become much more difficult to move around in,” said Jason McCollough, Brothers Redevelopment home modification and repair program director.

Watch the Real Talk episode in full below.

Real Talk with Micah Smith, Episode 127: Aging in Colorado

After the episode aired, several viewers emailed asking for resources for home modifications.

Viewer Katherine K. wrote, in part: "Do you have a list of resources from your recent show about aging in place. My father is in his mid-80s and I do worry about those stairs going to the basement laundry room.”

Sharon M. also sent an email asking for resources. It reads, in part: “I live alone, would like help with downstairs bathroom, advice and perhaps a chair lift to go upstairs.”

Colorado’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing has a home modification benefit worth up to $14,000 over a lifetime.

According to the department's website, the benefit is available for the following Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waivers:



Brother’s Redevelopment is a nonprofit that offers home accessibility services, exterior home repair services, and interior repair services.

To learn more about how to apply for their services offered throughout Colorado, click here.