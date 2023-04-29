Residents escape after car theft suspect storms Jefferson County home to hide from police

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Residents of a Jefferson County home escaped a dangerous situation Saturday afternoon after a car theft suspect entered the home to hide from police.

The suspect remains barricaded in the home located in the 3200 block of Beech Court in the Applewood West area as of 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in a quarter-mile radius of the home. The Jefferson County SWAT is on scene.

Deputies initially contacted the suspect in a stolen vehicle on Beech Court earlier in the day. The suspect then fled on foot and entered the home.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is the only person inside the residence.

This is a developing story.