Residents at Denver complex believe more should be done following four floods in two years

DENVER — Residents living at the Thomas Bean Towers have experienced four floods in the past two years because of issues with the PVC pipes in the building, according to the Denver Housing Authority (DHA).

The fourth flood happened on Thursday, September 15. DHA said 42 units were impacted in some way, adding "all spaces are livable and no one had to be relocated. However, residents were asked if they wanted to relocate to a vacate unit, and all declined."

DHA said it immediately responded to the flooding, and that a remediation company was there within an hour. There are multiple fans lining a hallway in the building and in some units to dry out the carpet.

However, Denver7 spoke with one woman who is a caregiver to a resident living at the Thomas Bean Towers. She's is not satisfied with what has been done.

“They're dependent on the management company, and whoever owns this building to put them, you know, in proper living conditions, and they're just not doing that, and haven't done that for a while," Cleo Franklin said. "It's starting to smell bad... It's really causing a lot of health issues.”

Those with the DHA said they provide affordable housing to thousands of people. Thomas Bean Towers was built in 1976, and there are plans to start a $10 million modernization revitalization project next year, which will include work on the piping. The work could take up to 24 months.